StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,703.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.