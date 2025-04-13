StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,703.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

