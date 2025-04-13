Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 266,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

Shares of SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

