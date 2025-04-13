Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $10,972,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 193,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,472.96. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

