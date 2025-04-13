Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

BAC opened at $35.93 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

