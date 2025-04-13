Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NEE opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

