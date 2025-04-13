Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.12.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

