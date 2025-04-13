Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,299,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,005,000 after acquiring an additional 310,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after purchasing an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after purchasing an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

