Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 11.1% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.33 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

