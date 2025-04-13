Synovus Financial Corp Sells 11,793 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

