T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

