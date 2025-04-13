Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

