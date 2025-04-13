Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

