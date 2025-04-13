TCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

