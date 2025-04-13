TCM Advisors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 6.4 %

FAST stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

