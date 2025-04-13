Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Textron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Textron by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 11,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

