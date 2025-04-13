The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans $0.10 Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLU opened at $15.16 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

