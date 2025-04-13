The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

GS stock opened at $494.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.12 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.