The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $166.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.70.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.