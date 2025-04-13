The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

HCKT stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $729.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

