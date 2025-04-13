Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,367,000 after buying an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,037,000 after acquiring an additional 466,416 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,090,000 after acquiring an additional 479,692 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 564,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

