TME Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,106 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

