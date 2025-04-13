TME Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 944,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 285,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

