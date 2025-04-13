Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate power from naturally replenishing resources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower. These stocks allow investors to support and benefit financially from the growth and development of environmentally sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 6,804,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,613,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,181,612. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

