Top Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, Arista Networks, Apollo Global Management, and Corning are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide communication services, such as telephone, internet, and data transmission. These companies typically maintain large-scale infrastructures and are considered essential providers in a digital age, often offering relatively stable returns and dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.64 on Friday, reaching $181.94. 33,932,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,350,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $785.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.34. 6,295,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,601. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $135.18 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $184.79.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 32,053,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,912,136. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,224,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,073. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.97. 6,257,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Corning (GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 11,480,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

