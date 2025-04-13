Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRL. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

