Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

