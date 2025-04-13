Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.