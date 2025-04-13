Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total transaction of $830,238.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,427,059.27. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

