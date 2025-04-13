Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.69 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Hologic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.