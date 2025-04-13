Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.77 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $220.36 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average is $257.56.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

