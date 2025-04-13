Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,260 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortive by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,292,000 after buying an additional 303,788 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

