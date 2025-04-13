Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $3.26. Trinseo shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 260,692 shares trading hands.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

