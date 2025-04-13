Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $94,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

