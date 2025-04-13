Truist Financial Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $19.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $8,967,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

