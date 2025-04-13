TT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,154 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

