TT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,698 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Monday, March 17th.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

