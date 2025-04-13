TT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,698 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Monday, March 17th.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.