TT Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Modiv Industrial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDV opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of -130.82 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is 468.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

