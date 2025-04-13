TT Capital Management LLC Invests $972,000 in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending comprises approximately 0.8% of TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 335,800 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,864,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MSDL opened at $18.53 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

