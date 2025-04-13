TT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 132,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 408,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

