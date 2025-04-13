TT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 134,000 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. LendingClub accounts for about 1.7% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $233,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,731.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $385,120. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE LC opened at $9.20 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

