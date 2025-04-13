TT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,600 Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCYB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.