TT Capital Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,671 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RIO opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $2.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

