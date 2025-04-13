United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.