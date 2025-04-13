United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.61 and last traded at $94.87. 1,312,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,782,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

