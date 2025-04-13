University of Wisconsin Foundation Has $28.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

University of Wisconsin Foundation trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.9% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. University of Wisconsin Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.