Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 40.2% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

