Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $360.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.66 and a 200-day moving average of $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

