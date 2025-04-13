Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3189 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

