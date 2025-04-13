Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day moving average is $536.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

