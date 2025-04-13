Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

